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Top 10 Foods for Strong Bones - Super Foods for Strong Bones - Best Food for Strong Bones
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1376 views • July 12, 2019
Build a strong structure. When it comes to building strong bones, there are two key nutrients: calcium and vitamin D. Calcium supports your bones and teeth structure, while vitamin D improves calcium absorption and bone growth. These nutrients are important early in life, but they may also help as you age.
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