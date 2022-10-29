Create New Account
The 6 Steps To BOOST BRAIN HEALTH & Reverse Cognitive DECLINE | Dr. Daniel Amen
Published 25 days ago
Tom Bilyeu

Oct 27, 2022 Click here to download your FREE guide to 100x YOUR EFFICIENCY IN 10 EASY STEPS: https://bit.ly/3F8qOJL Build IRONCLAD discipline in this FREE workshop: https://bit.ly/3fZcbO5 On Today's Episode: You likely dream about success and have a deep desire to earn more money, genuinely help people, and you probably struggle making it happen like many people do. Being low on resilience every time you come against an obstacle or challenge, dealing with high levels of anxiety, and never having enough energy to really execute the way you want to are holding you back. Before your frustration takes you to the next level, let’s consider poor brain health may be the thing holding you back. You have to optimize your health to be successful, and your brain health is a must. Dr. Daniel Amen, clinical psychiatrist of the Amen Clinic reveals 7 steps to boost your brain health so you can build a brain that lowers the risk of a poor quality of life, and increases your brain function so you can reach the levels of success and financial rewards you’re looking for. One of the key takeaways is understanding that feeling down, depleted, moody, and over anxious are not just mental health issues, they are brain health concerns you can address and do something about, starting right now. SHOW NOTES: 0:00 | Introduction to Dr. Daniel Amen

0:25 | Avoid These Risk Factors

24:50 | Break the Mental Illness Loop

32:42 | Create Good Brain Habits

44:13 | Heal Your Past

1:13:30 | Build an Amazing Brain

1:33:20 | Hypnotize Your Brain

1:53:14 | Set Your intentions & Goals

