THE ALONZO MANN AFFIDAVIT [AN ATTEMPT TO EXONERATE LEO MAX FRANK ₪ FOR THE MURDER OF MARY PHAGAN]
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
5 views • 2 days ago

Affidavit Number Two:


Here is the full 91-page Alonzo Mann affidavit dated November 10, 1982, read by Mary Phagan-Kean using an AI voice powered by ElevenLabs. This is his second of two affidavits. His first was signed on March 4, 1982, and this second one followed on November 10, 1982. Both affidavits were submitted as part of an effort to nullify Leo Frank's murder conviction, but ultimately fell short of achieving that goal. Please take the time to listen to both audiobooks linked in this thread, and bring your questions to future X Spaces community conversations where we can dig into them together. https://x.com/PhaganKean/status/2028952330163675157


If the link above didn't work for you, here is the complete 91 page Alonzo Mann affidavit dated November 10, 1982, read by Mary Phagan Kean using an ElevenLabs AI voice. This is the second of Mann’s two affidavits. The first was signed March 4, 1982, and the second followed on November 10, 1982. Both statements were submitted during a campaign to nullify Leo Frank’s murder conviction, but that effort did not succeed. Please listen to both audiobook versions linked in this thread, and bring your questions to future X Spaces community conversations so we can work through them together.


Source: https://x.com/PhaganKean/status/2029659073591837140


Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/am3t9b [thanks to https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yFOAE_2XdS4 🖲]


https://www.leofrank.org/archives-reveal-troubling-details-of-leo-frank-case/

affidavitmary phaganleo max frankmary phagan keanalonzo mann
