Copyright © Elizabeth Marie
Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-floodgate-has-opened/
Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While praying, I heard from The LORD: "The floodgate has been opened for persecution to come.
There is no one fighting for TRUTH or JUSTICE in the land. Cowards.... cower. The shepherds have gone astray. They have led their people astray."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.