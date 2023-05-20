Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-the-floodgate-has-opened/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "While praying, I heard from The LORD: "The floodgate has been opened for persecution to come.

There is no one fighting for TRUTH or JUSTICE in the land. Cowards.... cower. The shepherds have gone astray. They have led their people astray."