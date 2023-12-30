Alex Jones Full Show 12/29/23 w Stacy Herbert MAX Keiser Jay Dryer , Vivek Ramaswamy

FULL FRIDAY BROADCAST: US Southern Border Now Under UN Control, WEF Announces Global A.I Mind Control Initiative – FULL SHOW 12/29/23

The Alex Jones Show

Published on Dec 30, 2023

Alex Jones breaks down an animated video and lecture produced by the World Economic Forum about how brain wave reading technology will be used by companies to surveil and manipulate their employees. Vivek Ramaswamy joins Alex Jones live via Skype to define the broken state of the United States' southern border. Also, Max Keiser and Stacy Herbert join Alex Jones live via Skype from El Salvador, which is now called, "the new Statue of Liberty to the world." The dynamic duo reveals how the decline of the U.S. dollar moves downward along with globalization and population. Jay Dyer hosts the final hour of the Alex Jones Show.

