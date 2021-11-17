Why Did CNN Throw KAMALA HARRIS: Under the Bus? (2021)

DarylLawsonLive.com



1 Obama who is running Biden is too insecure; needs/wants Kamala to look bad 24/7

Rev_20:4 And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.

2 God has Biden's Administration in confusion fighting each other

Jdg 7:22 When the 300 Israelites blew their rams' horns, the LORD caused the warriors in the camp to fight against each other with their swords. Those who were not killed fled to places as far away as Beth-shittah near Zererah and to the border of Abel-meholah near Tabbath.

3 Someone Finally Tells the Truth about Kamala at CNN

Pro 11:13 A gossip goes around telling secrets, but those who are trustworthy can keep a confidence.

4 Keeping Both Biden & Kamala looking bad is Good for Obama's Return

Rev 13:5 Then the beast was allowed to speak great blasphemies against God. And he was given authority to do whatever he wanted for forty-two months.

Rev 13:6 And he spoke terrible words of blasphemy against God, slandering His name and His dwelling—that is, those who dwell in heaven.

5 Kamala is that bad and incompetent

Deu 28:15 "But if you refuse to listen to the LORD your God and do not obey all the commands and decrees I am giving you today, all these curses will come and overwhelm you:

Deu 28:16 Your towns and your fields will be cursed.

Deu 28:17 Your fruit baskets and breadboards will be cursed.

Deu 28:18 Your children and your crops will be cursed. The offspring of your herds and flocks will be cursed.

Deu 28:19 Wherever you go and whatever you do, you will be cursed.

Deu 28:20 "The LORD Himself will send on you curses, confusion, and frustration in everything you do, until at last you are completely destroyed for doing evil and abandoning Me.