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Whatever happened to truth, justice and 'The American Way'
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9 views • October 23, 2020
The Act (1984)
Nov 11, 2009
Original trailer. The late Robert Ginty is Tucker, a political wheeler-and-dealer uncovering the truth about what goes on behind Washington's closed doors. Also stars Pat Hingle, Sarah Langenfeld, Eddie Albert and Jill St John. Directed by Sig Shore.
Nov 11, 2009
Original trailer. The late Robert Ginty is Tucker, a political wheeler-and-dealer uncovering the truth about what goes on behind Washington's closed doors. Also stars Pat Hingle, Sarah Langenfeld, Eddie Albert and Jill St John. Directed by Sig Shore.
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