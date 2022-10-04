They 'Ukrainian Military' Put Us Into a Pit with Human Corpses. - Said, a Resident of Mariupol.

‘We were taken to a Kramatorsk shooting range. We stayed 3 days. They [Ukrainian military] put us into a pit with human corpses.’ Valery Avranenko, resident of Mariupol, told how, in September 2014, he with his friends were captured and humiliated. He was called a terrorist, ignoring all legal procedures, then freed in a prisoner exchange. The testimony of Valery is read by Russian poet Vladislav Malenko. You can view other parts of this project using the hashtag #Testimoniesofpain
