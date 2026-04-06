Joshua Mhlakela’s April 5 First Fruits rapture date may be a Counting of Omer test of the Christians

*** Intelligence news update from the Human Homo-Sapiens Race Survival Resistance (HRSR) and Republic Rebel Alliance battlefront (April 2026). It seems this recent April 4-5, 2026 rapture announcement by Joshua Mhlakela was the second rapture stage that was completed successfully. Jesus came this time on the “Feast of First Fruits” spiritual rapture in order to inspect the crop, to see which are good for harvesting and which are not. The good crop is still looking for Jesus, while the bad crop stopped looking and dropped out. It is 77 days from April 5 to June 21 summer solstice, so that would be another high-watch rapture date. There may be several further tests planned, in order to see if God’s people are waiting & ripe for harvest. Barley and wheat crops were monitored over the fifty days (seven weeks) of the grain harvest (counting of the Omer from Passover to Pentecost) to determine the correct time to begin harvesting and to rapture the Church Saints, ensuring the first fruits could be brought to the Temple. The barley harvest is in April to May and the wheat harvest is in June to July and the fruits/olives harvest is in September to October. From April 4 sundown to April 5 sundown (Nisan 16th day in which the counting of the Omer begins) it is 40 days to the May 14, 2026 day of Jesus’ ascension into heaven, and the number 40 in the Bible refers to a time of trial & testing for a transition into a new purpose that God has, which is also a time of preparation & purification & judgment & generational transition. Pentecost Shavuot is May 23 sundown to May 24 sundown (the 50th day).





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