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MÚSICA CRISTIANA 2019 | ALEGRE [AUDIO OFICIAL]
Infowarior
Infowarior
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4 views • May 03, 2020
Lista de Canciones:
1.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Aqui Estoy Yo - 0:00
2.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Mi Herencia - 3:15
3.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Pegao A Ti - 6:59
4.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Mas Que Un Concepto - 9:47
5.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Leche y Miel - 12:26
6.- Jesús Adrián Romero - No Necesito Mucho - 15:28
7.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Vengo A Vender - 19:14
8.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Como Te Lo Puedo Decir? - 22:47
9.- Jesús Adrián Romero - Nadando Contra La Corriente - 26:30
10.- Marcela Gándara - En Tu Hogar - 29:48
11.- Marcela Gándara - Me Haces Crecer - 34:04
12.- Marcela Gándara - Quiero Ver - 37:32
13.- Marcela Gándara - Me Haces Crecer - 40:50
14.- Abel Zavala - Es Hora De Volver - 43:19
15.- Gamaliel Ruiz - Quiero Volar - 46:31
16.- Gamaliel Ruiz - En Todo Lo Bueno - 49:47
17.- Daniel Santoy - Ubiquese - 53:02
18.- Daniel Santoy - Rienda Suelta - 57:21
19.- Daniel Santoy - Paso Sin Ver - 1:00:48
20.- Daniel Santoy - Peinate El Corazón - 1:03:56
21.- Daniel Santoy -Contradicción - 1:07:21
22.- Daniel Santoy - El Cambio De Juan - 1:10:27
23.- Luis Campos - La Cura Pa'l Dolor - 1:13:33
24.- Lilly Goodman - Mejores Tiempos - 1:16:56
25.- Lilly Goodman - Alma En Libertad - 1:21:33
26.- Lilly Goodman - Si Eres Mi Hermano - 1:26:04
27.- Lilly Goodman - Sobrevivire - 1:30:16
28.- Lilly Goodman - El Mismo Dios - 1:33:51
29.- Lilly Goodman - Una Vida - 1:37:52
30.- Gustavo Sustaita - Despiertame - 1:42:23
31.- Gustavo Sustaita - Pasado - 1:46:59
32.- Gustavo Sustaita - Ven - 1:50:50
33.- Gustavo Sustaita - Vida - 1:54:06
34.- AVE - Viviré - 1:56:57
35.- AVE - Tanto Tiempo - 2:00:17
36.- AVE - Hades - 2:03:56
37.- AVE - Huesos - 2:07:50
38.- Isra y Vale - Incomprensible - 2:12:03 #NuevoSencillo
39.- Isra y Vale - Nueva Creación - 2:15:49
Keywords
christianitypraiseworshipspanishcristianismoalabanzaadoracionespanol
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