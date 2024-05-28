Create New Account
Usury Is Illegal | Stefan Aarnio
The Prisoner
Stefan Aarnio teaches students about the history of usury...

We no longer have forced slavery; we have debt slavery now!

Release Date: 2021 ???


Matthew 21:12:

And Jesus went into the temple of God, and cast out all them that sold and bought in the temple, and overthrew the tables of the money changers, and the seats of them that sold doves

KJV

Mirrored - Just a Dude

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net

jewsillegalusurycompound interest

