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22.ワク&以外にも諸々の大事な世界の動き&朗報&優先で実行 9月19
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188 views • September 19, 2021
今回の動画関連：
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9heJiozwuDRw/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YfRgEVBVCqf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pni1wXH6Lqzw/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wjt6c92P582q/
https://www.brighteon.com/ff6772de-98d2-4cff-848b-6ab3f8d7fa3a
https://rumble.com/vmlwy9-37974033.html
10月16日大event動画公開２８日まで😊 https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1451113286842257408?s=20
木原功仁哉法律事務所
【反ワクチン訴訟】２回目2022年1月13日の11時30から https://hanwakukikin.jp
10月25日
23日に引き続きEU委員議会にてまた反ワクの動きが！！️https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfUCMcbbL9s
あの司教も！！️https://www.bitchute.com/video/FOTmnAqg1mDn/
1、以前から動画やイベントで言ってきたように、選挙後、今年中にrock○ounがくるのを防げるのは私達市民の行動びっくりマークびっくりマーク更に備えてね表情にこにこ
2、皆さんもご存知のようにtrump JRがTV、social media等にても好評したがtrump teamが本格的に諸々動き始めたので変化が一般人にも少しずつ感じるようになる この動画も深くて凄い拍手手https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCaewOqZ82w
3、EU含め世界も動き始めたのでよくなる傾向だが日本の未来は私達の言動次第
10月23 下記凄い❗dsの中止組織の一つのEU commissionにて実施されたこの大きな意味！これから動くよ〜 この希望を拡散宜しく!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8hyovMfZ3Ljq/
体内で大きくなる◯◯を入れたら❌https://www.bitchute.com/video/nwung7J4aneO/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月21
下記は今朝入ってきた 😊
TRUMPグループがtruthsocial.comを立ち上げ‼️上場も https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1451004242588753925?s=20
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1450994156223016967?s=20
世界の著名人らが反対表明続出！！
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HdGlLdIKmcbf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
以前も張ったが削除されたので再度！！ワク反対には程遠いあの内部者が告発！！
https://odysee.com/$/embed/HighWire：ワクチン惨劇が間近に/5dfb976fc098f7419ff385e34a10bb8dccdebe5b
10月20 OZのpoli○○が！！https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jXcFBM0Abiw/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月19 バチ◯◯‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRQfmN7CPffx/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
これも以前に話した内容で超重要https://www.bitchute.com/video/OACfZzG1qPKV/
10月18日
映画のような真実 こんな◯◯が身体で成長‼️マジ😱https://www.bitchute.com/video/XBWVvTRFgGxw/
10月17
元MI６長官の警告‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/29im0AigwlXA/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
サラ議員の告発‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JmgOns2uUb7/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
10月16 今やらなければいつ❓NA全体が動き出した‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/46395u61P6LE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
法王の犯◯ 世界中で警察、軍人、弁護士、医師、政治家らも提訴&大抵抗
mike dames by https://www.bitchute.com/video/1T6B44zu8ptW/
10月13日
1.またまたこの真実発言が葬◯屋プロから‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g8pjXSJlt2TV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
2.こうして◯◯は巨大化して奴◯化を創るhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/jApaM205NrT1/
10月10日:仏領ポリネシアでイベル◯◯治療によるジャン ポール・テロン医師の◯捕で追い風が‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/xrYMDRx9FQD7/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月9日:ワク世界一進んだ国イスラエルの失敗！感◯者が世界最多で世界は入国拒否‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/h49vMR5yv2nY/
私も観た英語の重要動画の何本もが日本語で！！️
オランダのティエリー・ボーデ議員が国会で告◯‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3FIl6Qr
10月8日:先行して２回うった人 世界中で
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFzOoMOO7osW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
このたわ◯じじ◯の言う事が実行されると人間ではいれない‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLBtdjod8yCT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月7日:岡山県議員小田圭一氏が凄い‼️希望が‼️拡散を‼️
http://www.okayama-pref.stream.jfit.co.jp/?tpl=play_vod&;inquiry_id=1219&s=06
これが世界中での大騒ぎの真相‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/y9droxQLh9uU/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
死を恐れて日本には不在❓ポルトガルの判事、ルイ・フォンセカ・エ・カストロが判事への支持を表明していた市民を擁護して警察による攻撃に異を唱えた
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReVtuJuKLW90/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
死者隠蔽❓https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojcplHjWJnMV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月6日:EU、ASIA、oseaniaの国際人権高等弁務官、アリシアが懇願‼️
‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGVmskQDM4bc/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
NYの大抵抗‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/PhhomXAMnZQE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月3日重要情報‼️
USのショーン・ブルックス博士:"ｍRNAのワ◯チンの技術の開発者ロバート・マローン博士が決してこれらのワクを接種するべきではない"とhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/0GK4a3w1KDt0/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
朗報‼️大規模な集団接種センターが世界中で閉鎖。多くのワクが有効期限切れとなった為に処分されなければならずで他の国々に寄付https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWRKFzHI0X7E/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
日本の事 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB3rmJ2SCBtk/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
こんな事が昔から実践中‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jf5fzEFsHyNX/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9heJiozwuDRw/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/6YfRgEVBVCqf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Pni1wXH6Lqzw/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Wjt6c92P582q/
https://www.brighteon.com/ff6772de-98d2-4cff-848b-6ab3f8d7fa3a
https://rumble.com/vmlwy9-37974033.html
10月16日大event動画公開２８日まで😊 https://twitter.com/MisakiHironob/status/1451113286842257408?s=20
木原功仁哉法律事務所
【反ワクチン訴訟】２回目2022年1月13日の11時30から https://hanwakukikin.jp
10月25日
23日に引き続きEU委員議会にてまた反ワクの動きが！！️https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UfUCMcbbL9s
あの司教も！！️https://www.bitchute.com/video/FOTmnAqg1mDn/
1、以前から動画やイベントで言ってきたように、選挙後、今年中にrock○ounがくるのを防げるのは私達市民の行動びっくりマークびっくりマーク更に備えてね表情にこにこ
2、皆さんもご存知のようにtrump JRがTV、social media等にても好評したがtrump teamが本格的に諸々動き始めたので変化が一般人にも少しずつ感じるようになる この動画も深くて凄い拍手手https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lCaewOqZ82w
3、EU含め世界も動き始めたのでよくなる傾向だが日本の未来は私達の言動次第
10月23 下記凄い❗dsの中止組織の一つのEU commissionにて実施されたこの大きな意味！これから動くよ〜 この希望を拡散宜しく!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8hyovMfZ3Ljq/
体内で大きくなる◯◯を入れたら❌https://www.bitchute.com/video/nwung7J4aneO/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月21
下記は今朝入ってきた 😊
TRUMPグループがtruthsocial.comを立ち上げ‼️上場も https://twitter.com/bennyjohnson/status/1451004242588753925?s=20
https://twitter.com/DonaldJTrumpJr/status/1450994156223016967?s=20
世界の著名人らが反対表明続出！！
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HdGlLdIKmcbf/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
以前も張ったが削除されたので再度！！ワク反対には程遠いあの内部者が告発！！
https://odysee.com/$/embed/HighWire：ワクチン惨劇が間近に/5dfb976fc098f7419ff385e34a10bb8dccdebe5b
10月20 OZのpoli○○が！！https://www.bitchute.com/video/8jXcFBM0Abiw/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月19 バチ◯◯‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/TRQfmN7CPffx/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
これも以前に話した内容で超重要https://www.bitchute.com/video/OACfZzG1qPKV/
10月18日
映画のような真実 こんな◯◯が身体で成長‼️マジ😱https://www.bitchute.com/video/XBWVvTRFgGxw/
10月17
元MI６長官の警告‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/29im0AigwlXA/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
サラ議員の告発‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/7JmgOns2uUb7/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
10月16 今やらなければいつ❓NA全体が動き出した‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/46395u61P6LE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
法王の犯◯ 世界中で警察、軍人、弁護士、医師、政治家らも提訴&大抵抗
mike dames by https://www.bitchute.com/video/1T6B44zu8ptW/
10月13日
1.またまたこの真実発言が葬◯屋プロから‼️
https://www.bitchute.com/video/g8pjXSJlt2TV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
2.こうして◯◯は巨大化して奴◯化を創るhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/jApaM205NrT1/
10月10日:仏領ポリネシアでイベル◯◯治療によるジャン ポール・テロン医師の◯捕で追い風が‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/xrYMDRx9FQD7/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月9日:ワク世界一進んだ国イスラエルの失敗！感◯者が世界最多で世界は入国拒否‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/h49vMR5yv2nY/
私も観た英語の重要動画の何本もが日本語で！！️
オランダのティエリー・ボーデ議員が国会で告◯‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/w3FIl6Qr
10月8日:先行して２回うった人 世界中で
https://www.bitchute.com/video/eFzOoMOO7osW/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
このたわ◯じじ◯の言う事が実行されると人間ではいれない‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/VLBtdjod8yCT/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月7日:岡山県議員小田圭一氏が凄い‼️希望が‼️拡散を‼️
http://www.okayama-pref.stream.jfit.co.jp/?tpl=play_vod&;inquiry_id=1219&s=06
これが世界中での大騒ぎの真相‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/y9droxQLh9uU/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
死を恐れて日本には不在❓ポルトガルの判事、ルイ・フォンセカ・エ・カストロが判事への支持を表明していた市民を擁護して警察による攻撃に異を唱えた
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ReVtuJuKLW90/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
死者隠蔽❓https://www.bitchute.com/video/ojcplHjWJnMV/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月6日:EU、ASIA、oseaniaの国際人権高等弁務官、アリシアが懇願‼️
‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/rGVmskQDM4bc/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
NYの大抵抗‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/PhhomXAMnZQE/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
10月3日重要情報‼️
USのショーン・ブルックス博士:"ｍRNAのワ◯チンの技術の開発者ロバート・マローン博士が決してこれらのワクを接種するべきではない"とhttps://www.bitchute.com/video/0GK4a3w1KDt0/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
朗報‼️大規模な集団接種センターが世界中で閉鎖。多くのワクが有効期限切れとなった為に処分されなければならずで他の国々に寄付https://www.bitchute.com/video/hWRKFzHI0X7E/?list=watch-later&;randomize=false
日本の事 https://www.bitchute.com/video/kB3rmJ2SCBtk/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
こんな事が昔から実践中‼️https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jf5fzEFsHyNX/?list=notifications&;randomize=false
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