Result of Ukraine's Attack on Belgorod, Russia - Has Killed 2 Children at the New Year Tree in Belgorod

In retaliation for the destruction of defense enterprises, ammunition depots, drone production workshops, command posts and accumulations of equipment, the enemy fired at the New Year tree in Belgorod and killed two children.

The image placed later, view from an apartment, of impact spot on other side of the New Year Tree.

Lates updates:

The number of victims during the shelling of Belgorod increased to 40 - "Caution, News"

“The security and defense forces of Ukraine launched a missile attack on military targets in Belgorod,” writes RBK-Ukraine, citing its sources, stating that this is a response to yesterday’s shelling of Ukrainian cities.

5 dead and at least 44 people injured from shelling in the center of Belgorod - Mash media

Adding about this:

Russian Ministry of Defense about the attack on Belgorod:

Today, the Kiev regime attempted an indiscriminate combined strike on the city of Belgorod with two Vilkha missiles in prohibited cluster ammunition , as well as Czech-made Vampire MLRS rockets.

Air defense systems intercepted the Alder missiles and most of the Vampire MLRS rockets.

Several rockets and cluster parts from the downed Vilkha missiles hit the city of Belgorod.

As a result , 12 adults and two children have been killed so far, and 108 people have been injured.

In the event of a direct hit by Vilkha missiles with cluster munitions on the city, the consequences would be immeasurably more severe.

The Kiev regime, which committed this crime, is trying to distract attention from defeats at the front, and also provoke us to similar actions.

We emphasize that the Russian Armed Forces work only on military facilities and the infrastructure directly associated with them.

We will continue to do so. This crime will not go unpunished.

and

“It’s loud in Belgorod - the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation are working on the other side,” said Governor Vyacheslav

⚡️At least 5 explosions occurred in Kharkov





