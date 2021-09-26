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TheBubbaNews: VICTORIA Australia No mask ARREST [25.09.2021]
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
Kim Osbøl - Copenhagen Denmark
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43 views • September 26, 2021
Police arrest a couple for not wearing a mask while they walked down the beach. This was part of the protest held along St Kilda Beach. It appears that 16 cops performed the NO MASK arrest in Victoria Australia. Watch how the Non masked Media photographers are left alone. #Victoria #Australia #Hypocrisy #PoliceState #Neworder #lockdown #Protests
MSM VIDEO https://youtu.be/-H2n713FYBU

8,768 views Sep 25, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZGqPGWHbnhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
Keywords
freedompedophiliasatanismdeepstatefascism
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