© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
TheBubbaNews: VICTORIA Australia No mask ARREST [25.09.2021]
Follow
0
Share
Report
43 views • September 26, 2021
Police arrest a couple for not wearing a mask while they walked down the beach. This was part of the protest held along St Kilda Beach. It appears that 16 cops performed the NO MASK arrest in Victoria Australia. Watch how the Non masked Media photographers are left alone. #Victoria #Australia #Hypocrisy #PoliceState #Neworder #lockdown #Protests
MSM VIDEO https://youtu.be/-H2n713FYBU
8,768 views Sep 25, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZGqPGWHbnhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
MSM VIDEO https://youtu.be/-H2n713FYBU
8,768 views Sep 25, 2021
TheBubbaNews
6.4K subscribers
https://youtu.be/ZGqPGWHbnhc
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3kqO0nPUX3EHJmiRVdD7bA
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.