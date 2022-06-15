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El Morya Delivers Light to the British Isle
The Hearts Center Community
The Hearts Center Community
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14 views • June 15, 2022

https://www.heartscenter.org - The beloved ascended master El Morya delivers divine light on behalf of the British Isles in a HeartStream through David Christopher Lewis. This light is to illumine the hearts and minds of humanity and to alter the destiny of the nations and peoples of the British Isles. The mainstream media is leading people away from the truth. The ascended masters, therefore, come to provide the shock that will jolt people out of mediocrity and compromise, moving them toward a new sense of holy purpose. El Morya sends a cosmic ray into the very nadir of what is required for the divine destiny of the United Kingdom to be fulfilled and for many souls to be awakened. Join heartfriends around the world in Aquarian prayer and meditation, services, conferences, pilgrimages, and Meru University spiritual courses. Learn spiritual sciences from ascended masters such as Saint Germain, Mother Mary, El Morya, Jesus and Gautama Buddha. Be filled with love in the NOW. .•*¨`*•✿.ℒℴ vℯ. ✿•*¨`*•.¸ I'M * N E W * P A G E - Find out about us here! http://tinyurl.com/qgpjg5d S U B S C R I B E * T O * O U R * N E W S L E T T E R * http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh CONNECT to Local and International groups: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/FindLocalandInternationalGroups/tabid/1204/Default.aspx M E R U * U N I V E R S I T Y - Register for live and self-administered classes on ascended master teachings, including the Path of Initiation to the Ascension, Alchemy and Abundance, Buddhic Awareness and Beingness, Crystal Rays, Divine Love and Twin Flames, The Human Aura and the Chakras. https://www.MeruUniversity.org S P I R I T U A L * C O N F E R E N C E S - Participate in spiritual conferences to help you reach personal enlightenment, commune with your Higher Self and ascended masters, learn new ways to pray, meditate and find inner peace. See our upcoming events- http://tinyurl.com/cqeraaw L I V E * B R O A D C A S T S - Pray, meditate and sing with us during live broadcasts! These free services provide a powerful way to connect with your Higher Self, angels, the ascended masters and saints. During these sessions, our group meditations, prayers, mantras, music and song create a powerful field of love and joy that brings comfort, protection and healing light to many. See our Live Broadcast Schedule. https://tinyurl.com/y3h8ubvh N E W * A G E * S T O R E - Shop our new age bookstore where you'll find spiritual books and music, uplifting artwork, and beautiful prayers and rosaries on CDs. https://store.heartscenter.org/ Use coupon YouTube10 for 10% off! P R A Y E R S * D E C R E E S * A N D * S O N G S - Access our huge bank of prayers, decrees and songs to assist you with praising God and also requesting heavenly assistance. http://tinyurl.com/bw3kkve F A C E B O O K - http://tinyurl.com/qhnae7n --- www.centrodecorazones.org Encuentra nuestras oraciones en español en este enlace: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/DecretosyRosarios/tabid/1538/language/en-US/Default.aspx ¡Únete a Amigos del Corazón hispanoparlantes en servicios de oración de la Era de Acuario!! -y meditaciones, dictados, conferencias, peregrinaciones y cursos espirituales en la Universidad Meru Hispanoamérica. Aprende ciencias espirituales de Maestros Ascendidos como Saint Germain, Madre María, El Morya, Jesús, los arcángeles y Elohim. Cursos 2020 aquí: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1561&language=es-ES Puedes revisar esta página para saber quiénes somos: https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1679 Para conocer acerca de nuestras actividades, ve a : https://www.centrodecorazones.org/Default.aspx?tabid=1642 O suscríbete a nuestra Revista del Corazón virtual: http://tinyurl.com/ac699uh Si quieres conocer a Amigos del Corazón en varias partes del mundo, puedes encontrar más información aquí: https://www.heartscenter.org/Connect/InternationalHeartsCenterCommunity/tabid/957/Default.aspx Encuentranos en Facebook : https://www.facebook.com/heartscenterchile/ https://www.facebook.com/heartscenter/mexico Instagram : https://www.instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_chile/ https://instagram.com/centro_de_corazones_mexico?igshid=1n668sbqt8fs9 También tenemos chats de whatts aps, más información al : [email protected]

Keywords
ascended mastersthe truthel moryaspiritual communitydavid christopher lewisthe hearts centerthe british islesillumine the hearts and minds of humanitythe nations and peoples of the british islesof mediocrity and compromisethe divine destiny of the united kingdomone of the mahatmas
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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