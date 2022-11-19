SWEDISH ACTRESS KARIN BRAUNS PASSED AWAY AT THE AGE OF 32 💉💉💉

No cause of death is given. I don't know if she was injected. CovidBC shared this article on Telegram.





Born an artist, the Swedish & Latvian grew up in Norrkoping, Sweden and she lived in England, New Zealand & Australia. She was based in Los Angeles, California. Karin had an early passion for acting and she modeled around the world since the age of nineteen. Karin was a SAG-Aftra actress & professional model. She is credited with shows such as; New Girl, Young & Hungry, Matador, Sangre Negra and more.





Source: https://www.soapoperanews.net/2022/06/actress-karin-brauns-passed-away-at-32.html





Thanks to ImportantInformation1 for the video.





🔴Links below for Australian government PDFs stating CV19 vaccines are a Class 4 poison.

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-COV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine· Australian Defence Force](No. 7) 2021

https://www.wa.gov.au/system/files/2021-09/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-Australian-Defence-Force-No7-2021.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) Vaccine- Australian Defence Force] (No. 2) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/210305-Authorisation-to-supply-administer-COVID-vaccine-No2-Aus-Defence-Force.pdf

👉 Authorisation to Supply or Administer a Poison [SARS-CoV-2 (Covid-19) Vaccine- Covid-19 Vaccinators- WA Country Health Service] (No. 9) 2021

file:///C:/Users/User/Downloads/Authorisation-to-supply-or-administer-a-poison-SARS-COV-2-COVID-19-Vaccine-COVID-19-Vaccinators-WA-Country-Health-Service-No6-20211.pdf

Full Report:

https://timtruth.substack.com/p/breaking-western-australia-govt-puts





Shared from and subscribe to:

NEM721

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/QWCuPAXa5iL2/



