Dundee midfielder Mohamed Sylla collapsed in the dressing room...

Dundee midfielder Mohamed Sylla collapsed in dressing room during the interval of Saturday's crunch clash with Aberdeen

Dundee have confirmed that Mo Sylla remains in hospital after collapsing in the dressing room during their defeat to Aberdeen on Saturday.

The midfielder had played during the first half of the match, but was taken to the city's Ninewells Hospital after collapsing during half-time. On Sunday Dundee issued an update on the 30-year-old, who was responsive after being transferred to hospital and remains there for "further investigations".

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/dundee-mohamed-sylla-collapsed-update-33778591

