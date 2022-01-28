Ron Wyatt in Zedekiah's Cave ~ 1997

Hebrews 8:5 Who serve unto the example and shadow of heavenly things.The Arc of The Covenant was Exactly what This Scripture Says. A Shadow of The Arc of The Testament in Heaven. Therefore The Blood of Jesus ~ The Lamb of God ~ had to be Applied to the mercy seat on Earth before in Heaven. Profound Truth and Revelation God gave to Ron Wyatt.Hebrews 10:4 For it is Not Possible That the Blood of Bulls and of Goats Should Take Away Sins. 5 Wherefore when he cometh into the world, he saith, Sacrifice and offering thou wouldest not, but a body hast thou prepared me: 6 In burnt offerings and sacrifices for sin thou hast had no pleasure.This is Exactly Why The Abomination of Desolation of The Jews Going Back to the Blood of Bulls that Jesus spoke about will Take Place After Jerusalem is Compassed by Armies!!!