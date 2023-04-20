Animals 🐾 Rocket 🚀 To The Moon 🌙

Made by Ron using Videoshop and Purchased ITunes music used under fair use non profit.
no copyright ©️ infringement intended
FAIR USE
Artist Rose Betts
Song Rocket
©️2020 The Heavy Group
support artists, BUY THEIR MUSIC 🎶
✨Business email 📧
✨Private mail (for Mike Adams only)[email protected]
I will delete this video if any complaints. This is good advertising for the copyright owners.
WHEN IS BRIGHTEON GOING TO REPLY TO ME AND WHY ARE MY VIEWS NOT FIXED YET?
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.