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AZ Rep Mark Finchem Reveals VERY IMPORTANT Question About Election
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71 views • August 17, 2021
AZ Rep Mark Finchem, candidate for Secretary of State, appeared on the Stew Peters Show and revealed a very important question, saying he doesn't know if people caught it.
Results expected in just days as we look to Arizona to lead the charge in election integrity.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.VoteFinchem.com
Results expected in just days as we look to Arizona to lead the charge in election integrity.
www.StewPeters.tv | www.VoteFinchem.com
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