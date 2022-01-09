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Trust the Science. Don't think. Just obey.
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
SaturdaySealofGodMinistries
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10 views • January 09, 2022
Trust the Science. Don't think. Just obey.

Sources:

President Biden: "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SkzTa8HRDk

Dr. Fauci on COVID-19 spread: Vaccinated people who have an... infection are capable of transmitting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP9iHyj1uiU&;t=38s

Fauci ADMITS it makes NO difference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOsaVYt6eXI&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=19

With new omicron variant, cases 'likely will go much higher': Dr. Fauci | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjdI1mMaDD4

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