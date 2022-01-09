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Trust the Science. Don't think. Just obey.
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10 views • January 09, 2022
Trust the Science. Don't think. Just obey.
Sources:
President Biden: "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SkzTa8HRDk
Dr. Fauci on COVID-19 spread: Vaccinated people who have an... infection are capable of transmitting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP9iHyj1uiU&;t=38s
Fauci ADMITS it makes NO difference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOsaVYt6eXI&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=19
With new omicron variant, cases 'likely will go much higher': Dr. Fauci | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjdI1mMaDD4
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
Sources:
President Biden: "If you are fully vaccinated, you no longer need to wear a mask."
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4SkzTa8HRDk
Dr. Fauci on COVID-19 spread: Vaccinated people who have an... infection are capable of transmitting
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mP9iHyj1uiU&;t=38s
Fauci ADMITS it makes NO difference
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MOsaVYt6eXI&;list=FLk2co_iREHfrHMmEvs_I8RQ&index=19
With new omicron variant, cases 'likely will go much higher': Dr. Fauci | ABC News
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kjdI1mMaDD4
Thanks for watching, please share with others!!!
Find all SSoGM links below:
All links in one spot: https://beacons.ai/ssogm
Email - [email protected]
Anchor - https://anchor.fm/carlettemck
Spotify - https://open.spotify.com/show/5QoJQOncw34DZ0yHiLpIan?si=9a6f63580b9f4f89
BitChute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/DjGp4GbiRLUv/
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-1173531
Odysee - https://odysee.com/@ssogm:f
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ssogm
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjJ8tL9ItZPlLnRUoBVw4Hw
Gab - https://gab.com/groups/53489
Twitter - https://twitter.com/ssogministries
Gettr - https://gettr.com/user/ssogm
Discord - https://discord.com/invite/bq7PhgZdHt
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