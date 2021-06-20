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Globalism's Last Stand - Part 2 - Hal Mayer.
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10 views • June 20, 2021
Here it is folks, part 2 of this fascinating and amazing message revealing Historical Biblical globalization, and modern day globalization. By now you may be seeing a familiar pattern occurring, Ecclesiastes explains why: Ecc 1:9 The thing that hath been, it is that which shall be; and that which is done is that which shall be done: and there is no new thing under the sun. Hal looks at a verse in Daniel and breaks it down as to who the different groups of peoples might refer to, today.
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