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Just say no! / Просто скажи нет! / פשוט תגידו לא!
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11 views • October 20, 2021
You can change everything! Just say no!
Ты можешь все изменить! Просто скажи нет!
אתם יכולים לשנות הכל ! פשוט תגידו לא!
The "Right of Choice" movement
Движение "Право Выбора"
"תמועה "זכות הבחירה
www.bhira.org
Телеграм-канал: Свободные люди.Израиль.2021
You can help us / Вы можете нам помочь/ אתם יכולים לעזור לנו
PayBox 👉 https://payboxapp.page.link/iQUbWbMn1...
PayPal 👉 [email protected]
BTC 👉 3LjktVF5EVZeKe33gHm6XkpwncGK7pwJxD
Ты можешь все изменить! Просто скажи нет!
אתם יכולים לשנות הכל ! פשוט תגידו לא!
The "Right of Choice" movement
Движение "Право Выбора"
"תמועה "זכות הבחירה
www.bhira.org
Телеграм-канал: Свободные люди.Израиль.2021
You can help us / Вы можете нам помочь/ אתם יכולים לעזור לנו
PayBox 👉 https://payboxapp.page.link/iQUbWbMn1...
PayPal 👉 [email protected]
BTC 👉 3LjktVF5EVZeKe33gHm6XkpwncGK7pwJxD
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