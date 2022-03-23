© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Chechens Save Refugees
Follow
2
Share
Report
111 views • March 23, 2022
"Hundreds or refugees from Mariupol arrived to a temporary accommodation center set up in a school at Bezymennoye village, in Donetsk region.
According to DPR's Territorial Defense headquarters, 619 people were evacuated from Mariupol with 243 of the evacuees transported to Bezymennoye village."
- Ruptly News
According to DPR's Territorial Defense headquarters, 619 people were evacuated from Mariupol with 243 of the evacuees transported to Bezymennoye village."
- Ruptly News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.