Melbourne Protest 6 August 2022

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This video covers the preparation banter at the start and the march through Chinatown again, and on to Docklands, then back into the city again. We stopped at the Channel 7 Offices at Docklands to remind them of their lies. It was a long march and the day was fine enough for it. The drummers continue to be our heart beat. Our mobile amp was not with us but we still made a good sound. Those asleep will be just that little bit less asleep because of our weekly effort.