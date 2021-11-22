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A Distributed Capacity for Violence: The Balance Of Power When It Comes To Weapons
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10 views • November 22, 2021
Ammo.com's resident historian Sam Jacobs writes:
"The Constitution contains a powerful set of ideals and a wise system of governance, based on a deep reading of classical and medieval history as well as Renaissance philosophy. However, none of this matters if no system of force is in place to keep and defend the Constitution.
Ultimately, this what the 2nd Amendment is about: A distributed capacity for violence guaranteed to private citizens so that they may serve as a check and balance on the power of the state.
America’s Founding Fathers understood an uncomfortable truth: Behind every law is the implicit threat of force, and behind every vote is the implicit threat of rebellion. Such a bargain is what holds a free society together. And no society with a wide power imbalance remains free for very long."
He joins me in this episode to discuss this important and very relative topic.
As a special for Sons of Liberty listeners, click on the link below to get $15 off a $200 purchase of ammunition at Ammo.com.
https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-distributed-capacity-for-violence-the-balance-of-power-when-it-comes-to-weapons-video/
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"The Constitution contains a powerful set of ideals and a wise system of governance, based on a deep reading of classical and medieval history as well as Renaissance philosophy. However, none of this matters if no system of force is in place to keep and defend the Constitution.
Ultimately, this what the 2nd Amendment is about: A distributed capacity for violence guaranteed to private citizens so that they may serve as a check and balance on the power of the state.
America’s Founding Fathers understood an uncomfortable truth: Behind every law is the implicit threat of force, and behind every vote is the implicit threat of rebellion. Such a bargain is what holds a free society together. And no society with a wide power imbalance remains free for very long."
He joins me in this episode to discuss this important and very relative topic.
As a special for Sons of Liberty listeners, click on the link below to get $15 off a $200 purchase of ammunition at Ammo.com.
https://ammo.com/i/aGRNd0wwRGwxTFE9c
See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/a-distributed-capacity-for-violence-the-balance-of-power-when-it-comes-to-weapons-video/
Subscribe on Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/sonsoflibertyradiolive
Join us on Telegram: https://t.me/sonsoflibertymedia
https://sonsoflibertyradio.com
https://sonsoflibertymedia.com
Sons of Liberty Store: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/
Support us through a donation: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/donate
Partner with us as a Son or Daughter of Liberty: https://thesonsofliberty.squarespace.com/membership/
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