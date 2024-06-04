Health Is Freedom with Sarah Thompson - ep 68

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today we’re talking with Sarah Thompson a Homeopathy practitioner. I wanted to get her take on the Allopathic/traditional medicine’s approach to heath today in the COVID era and it’s failures. I’ve been skeptical of Homeopathy in the past, but considering how the WHO and Dr Fauci pushed Big Pharma for profits over safety while pushing a huge campaign demonize PROVEN, safe medicines like Ivermectin... maybe it’s time we look more closely at alternative medicine.