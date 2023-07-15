Wear Your Mask Normie - Lots of Rules in Safetyland

Source: Media Bear
People still out there wearing their mask as of July 2023. Send the ones you know that wear their mask a link to this video.
Will you wear your mask again if the mandates return? Don't lie, you will.
Trust in Jesus Christ and just say no to mask mandates.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.