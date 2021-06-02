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Iran's Largest Warship Catches Fire-Sinks Meanwhile Oil Refinery On Fire*Massachusetts Cyber-Attack*
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230 views • June 02, 2021
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https://www.rt.com/news/525441-iran-navy-ship-fire/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fire-strikes-largest-iranian-navy-052103271.html
https://www.rt.com/news/525498-iran-refinery-fire-gas-line/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106021083060037-tehrans-oil-refinery-hit-by-fire-photo-video/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/2/military-chief-says-sudan-reviewing-naval-base-deal-with-russia
https://www.necn.com/news/local/mass-steamship-authority-delayed-due-to-cyber-attack/2477951/
https://www.crystalinks.com/nostradamus2.html
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106021083056454-isaac-herzog-elected-israels-11th-president/
https://www.sott.net/article/453546-Everyone-is-attacking-everyone-online-but-Russians-are-best-most-sophisticated-hackers-Kaspersky
https://sputniknews.com/world/202106021083058225-no-malicious-code-or-intent-pentagon-audit-reportedly-clears-two-china-made-drones-for-govt-use/
https://sputniknews.com/world/202106021083059284-washington-urged-to-end-strategic-error-of-thwarting-europes-defence-integration-ambitions/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/2/israel-will-ask-us-for-1-billion-to-replenish-iron-dome
https://www.sott.net/article/453562-Assassination-attempt-on-Ugandan-minister-kills-daughter-and-driver
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-rising-yuan-sets-the-stage-for-more-china-u-s-currency-friction-11622624914
https://www.debka.com/the-uae-is-building-a-new-airbase-off-yemen-to-control-and-safeguard-red-sea-shipping/
https://genius.com/General-wesley-clark-seven-countries-in-five-years-annotated
https://southfront.org/new-concern-for-moscow-sudan-to-review-agreement-on-construction-of-russian-naval-base/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15140218/china-threatens-us-intense-nuclear-showdown-atomic-program/
Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T
Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected]
Thank you so much for your support
https://www.rt.com/news/525441-iran-navy-ship-fire/
https://www.yahoo.com/news/fire-strikes-largest-iranian-navy-052103271.html
https://www.rt.com/news/525498-iran-refinery-fire-gas-line/
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106021083060037-tehrans-oil-refinery-hit-by-fire-photo-video/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/2/military-chief-says-sudan-reviewing-naval-base-deal-with-russia
https://www.necn.com/news/local/mass-steamship-authority-delayed-due-to-cyber-attack/2477951/
https://www.crystalinks.com/nostradamus2.html
https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202106021083056454-isaac-herzog-elected-israels-11th-president/
https://www.sott.net/article/453546-Everyone-is-attacking-everyone-online-but-Russians-are-best-most-sophisticated-hackers-Kaspersky
https://sputniknews.com/world/202106021083058225-no-malicious-code-or-intent-pentagon-audit-reportedly-clears-two-china-made-drones-for-govt-use/
https://sputniknews.com/world/202106021083059284-washington-urged-to-end-strategic-error-of-thwarting-europes-defence-integration-ambitions/
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/6/2/israel-will-ask-us-for-1-billion-to-replenish-iron-dome
https://www.sott.net/article/453562-Assassination-attempt-on-Ugandan-minister-kills-daughter-and-driver
https://www.wsj.com/articles/a-rising-yuan-sets-the-stage-for-more-china-u-s-currency-friction-11622624914
https://www.debka.com/the-uae-is-building-a-new-airbase-off-yemen-to-control-and-safeguard-red-sea-shipping/
https://genius.com/General-wesley-clark-seven-countries-in-five-years-annotated
https://southfront.org/new-concern-for-moscow-sudan-to-review-agreement-on-construction-of-russian-naval-base/
https://www.thesun.co.uk/news/15140218/china-threatens-us-intense-nuclear-showdown-atomic-program/
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