Deus Machina 2

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The power of a symbol
the money of the sinful
that which needs
and that which feeds
is that which bleeds
from the feet hands and side
the power of lies
in simple mens lives
machina
crucifiction
machina
domination
machina
abomination
god machine
the public trust
perverted by lust
revered scholar
who wears the collar
spends the dollar
defrauding the poor
to pay the scarlet whore
deus machina
deus machina
deus machina
deus machina
pater noster
deus machina
deus machina
slogans
phrases
to capture the mind
deus machina
the meanings lost
the seers are blind
deus machina
the demons without
face the demons within
confutatis
lead the devout
in a world of sin
maledictus
the three as one
yet each undone
the father, the son, the holy ghost
the guilt laid on
from heaven's host
the holy dollar
is worshipped the most
deus machina
deus machina
deus machina
deus machina
confutatis
maledictus
deus machina
machina
crucifiction
machina
domination
machina
abomination
god machine