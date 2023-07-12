Create New Account
Viral News NY - #Breakingnews. 2 female officers from the @NYPD6Pct officer Gomez and Officer Grullon, both members of the LGBQ community, made an arrest after a man started throwing garbage cans…
Planet Zedta
Published Wednesday

Both of these cops, couldn't take down one man, but one man could and hand to step in to help. Perhaps this is an example of why female cops are more likely to pull their weapons in a confrontation.

Keywords
politicspolicehistoryshortcomings

