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Hillary Is A Electoral College Voter 2020 in New York
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47 views • October 30, 2020
video is Hillary Clinton's Full Speech At The 2020 DNC
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/hillary-clinton-says-she-is-an-electoral-college-elector-in-ny/34511097
https://nypost.com/2020/10/28/hillary-clinton-to-be-member-of-new-yorks-electoral-college/
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/hillary-clinton-to-cast-new-york-vote-in-electoral-college/articleshow/78925118.cms
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/28/politics/hillary-clinton-electoral-college-elector/index.html
https://www.wbaltv.com/article/hillary-clinton-says-she-is-an-electoral-college-elector-in-ny/34511097
https://nypost.com/2020/10/28/hillary-clinton-to-be-member-of-new-yorks-electoral-college/
https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/international/world-news/hillary-clinton-to-cast-new-york-vote-in-electoral-college/articleshow/78925118.cms
https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/28/politics/hillary-clinton-electoral-college-elector/index.html
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