Prepping And Readiness During The Invasion

The US is being invaded. Your readiness may impact your survival. Get fit, get prepared and get saved. Matt Gaetz exposes the chaos that Kevin McCarthy was bringing to the house efforts to elect a new speaker: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j0XXZOVc9g Ben Bergquam social media post about new developments on the invasion of America: https://nitter.poast.org/BenBergquam/status/1717494111832281102#m Concerned American asks how long before nuclear war?: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/26/nbc-warfare-so-the-b-was-covid-the-c-is-now-nerve-gas-how-long-before-the-n/ Bracken sends: https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/26/bracken-sends-273/ Mass shooting events being orchestrated and utilized by the communists to push anti self protection agenda: https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/dead-shooters-tell-no-tales