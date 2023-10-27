Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Prepping And Readiness During The Invasion
channel image
glock 1911
271 Subscribers
Shop now
62 views
Published 21 hours ago

The US is being invaded.  Your readiness may impact your survival.  Get fit, get prepared and get saved.  Matt Gaetz exposes the chaos that Kevin McCarthy was bringing to the house efforts to elect a new speaker:   https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0j0XXZOVc9g  Ben Bergquam social media post about new developments on the invasion of America:   https://nitter.poast.org/BenBergquam/status/1717494111832281102#m  Concerned American asks how long before nuclear war?:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/26/nbc-warfare-so-the-b-was-covid-the-c-is-now-nerve-gas-how-long-before-the-n/  Bracken sends:   https://westernrifleshooters.us/2023/10/26/bracken-sends-273/  Mass shooting events being orchestrated and utilized by the communists to push anti self protection agenda:  https://thegoodcitizen.live/p/dead-shooters-tell-no-tales    

Keywords
weaponspreppingself defensesurvivalend timesfitnessfirst aidshelterwater catchment

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket