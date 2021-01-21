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Why Hillary Clinton's Campaign Is Collapsing | True News
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90 views • January 21, 2021
Much like Hillary Clinton herself on September 11th, the Clinton campaign is collapsing under the weight of corruption and scandal. Stefan Molyneux looks at the revelation that 650,000 emails were found on the computer belonging to Anthony Weiner and Huma Abedin and what this means in the future for those who still support Hillary Clinton.
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Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
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