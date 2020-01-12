© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Silvermyst Plays Rising of the Shield Trainer Episode 6: L'arc
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • January 12, 2020
Welcome to the newest episode of our Pokemon Shield let's play! Today we travel on our way to meet Nessa, and pick up L'arc the Scythe hero on the way there!
If you like my content, consider helping grow the channel by supporting my work at one of the following links
Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/rob_silvermyst
Subcribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/silvermyst
If you like my content, consider helping grow the channel by supporting my work at one of the following links
Ko-fi: https://ko-fi.com/rob_silvermyst
Subcribestar: https://www.subscribestar.com/silvermyst
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.