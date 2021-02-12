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FULL SHOW: 100 Car Pileup Leaves 6 Dead From Icy Roads In Texas: Proves Global Warming Is Real And We Should Ban Driving
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50 views • February 12, 2021
A massive deadly 100+ car pile up in Dallas, Texas means we must ban people from driving and also that global warming isn’t working. Of course logic doesn’t work in politics. More proof of that is the sham impeachment the Democrats are running for their own political agenda and to almost no national interest or audience, only angering Americans more who are already sick of D.C. politics. Tyler Nixon joins to discuss this as well as Trump’s legal strategy to fight back against the impeachment fraud. Alfie Oakes from Oakes Farm Seed To Table grocery store joins us to talk about the massive success of his stores since rejecting the face masks and embracing American symbolism and patriotism.
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