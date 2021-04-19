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Suffering an Adverse Reaction what the NHS can do
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40 views • April 19, 2021
UK Column News - 14th April 2021
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
As a result of health workers coming forward with the information and also relatives of those suffering an adverse reaction to the Covid Jab, some very dark and sinister happening are going on in the hospitals is reported here.
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Adverse reaction to the Jab, NHS Cover up, Genocide
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
https://youtu.be/ap1A7ihzZsM
As a result of health workers coming forward with the information and also relatives of those suffering an adverse reaction to the Covid Jab, some very dark and sinister happening are going on in the hospitals is reported here.
UK Column
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCr_dQZ0irQdRiwVatkuHPcA/videos
https://www.ukcolumn.org
Adverse reaction to the Jab, NHS Cover up, Genocide
Soundgrounder Music and Video
Soundgrounder at Youtube
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg/videos
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