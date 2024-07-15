The Rock Almighty. No Problems, Just Opportunities

Support the show & Get the tunes and swag that show that you rock for the King!

No sane person is going to totally enjoy adversity (debt, disease, assassination attempts) but as believers we have the most awesome advocate and protector in the universe to help, guide, and direct us to using life's lemons and making the sweetest lemonade ever! Let's Rock!





The Sources of Adversity

No one likes suffering, but it helps to know God allows only what He intends to use for our benefit.

Isaiah 45:5-10

Have you ever wondered why God allows painful situations in our life? To our way of thinking, this simply doesn’t fit with His role as our loving heavenly Father. In order to understand what’s going on, let’s consider the possible sources of adversity:....Keep reading with the app...

