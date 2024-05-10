Russian missile troops targeted and destroyed a US supplied Patriot AD system with the accompanying radar.
⚡️ Defeat of the Patriot air defense system and the AN/MPQ-65 radar of the Ukrainian Armed Forces by a missile strike from the Iskander OTRK in the area of the village. Gulyaypole in Zaporozhye region.
Adding from today:
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, while in Washington, said that Germany would purchase three M142 HIMARS MLRS from the United States for their subsequent transfer to Ukraine.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.