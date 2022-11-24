Create New Account
GT12 - How to grow food indoors in winter & improve your home's air quality
In this episode, Rachel looks at 3 different methods of growing food indoors in the winter. She also covers how to check the air quality in your home and how to improve it to optimal levels for health.

Share your ideas and photos on the Grow Together Telegram group https://t.me/growtogetherfoodgardens

mushroomsmicrogreensindoor food growinggrow tent set upwinter salad crops

