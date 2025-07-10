Omaha Weather This Week – Heat, Storms & Weekend Sunshine 🌤️⚡

http://newsplusglobe.com/

📝 Caption:

Heads up, Omaha! ☀️ Scorching temps and high humidity kick off the week, but Thursday and Friday bring storm risks—including flash floods and possible tornadoes. 🌪️ Stay alert, hydrate, and prep now. Good news? The weekend looks sunny and much more comfortable! 🙌





🎥 Watch the full 60-second forecast for all the details.

📲 Follow News Plus Globe for more local updates.





🔖 Hashtags:

#OmahaWeather #StormAlert #HeatWave #WeekendForecast #SevereWeather #FlashFloodWarning #TornadoWatch #NebraskaWeather #NewsPlusGlobe #WeatherUpdate