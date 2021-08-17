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Trumps Dr Vladimir Zelenko Talks to Israeli Politicians and Health Minister About Vaccine [05.08.2021]
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41 views • August 17, 2021
Note: I have not seen this yet, I'm in the process of my daily 'news-research', but with 444,493 views it must be shared right away, it's exciting on what being said, are Trump and his 'people' really Satanist ? :)
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko M.D.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Doctor+Vladimir+Zelenko&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zev-vladimir-zelenko-md-4b6a5242
https://parler.com/profile/DrZevZelenkoMD/posts
First published at 11:53 UTC on August 5th, 2021
444.493 views - 1321 Likes
nunyabids345345 - 685 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsvhxBD4k1uZ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nunyabids345345/
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Source: '7grainsofsalt What did he just say?'
211 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3 - 608 subscribers
https://youtu.be/lE2XASv7zrw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
'This man's (D's) opposition to what is going on around the world. You should go to listen. I am not saying that I trust him, but he did speak some truth in there and he was trying to warn those that call themselves 'God's people'. Understand that those who have accepted Jesus are today God's people. Rom.2:28-29, Gal.3:28-29... '
--
Doctor Vladimir Zelenko M.D.
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=Doctor+Vladimir+Zelenko&;t=hx&va=g&ia=web
https://vladimirzelenkomd.com/
https://t.me/zelenkoprotocol
https://www.linkedin.com/in/zev-vladimir-zelenko-md-4b6a5242
https://parler.com/profile/DrZevZelenkoMD/posts
First published at 11:53 UTC on August 5th, 2021
444.493 views - 1321 Likes
nunyabids345345 - 685 subscribers
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WsvhxBD4k1uZ/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/nunyabids345345/
--
Source: '7grainsofsalt What did he just say?'
211 views Aug 17, 2021
7grainsofsalt 3 - 608 subscribers
https://youtu.be/lE2XASv7zrw
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEhZZ5KmCq2ik2Kv-q5e6XQ
'This man's (D's) opposition to what is going on around the world. You should go to listen. I am not saying that I trust him, but he did speak some truth in there and he was trying to warn those that call themselves 'God's people'. Understand that those who have accepted Jesus are today God's people. Rom.2:28-29, Gal.3:28-29... '
--
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