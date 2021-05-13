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Warning Graffic Images, Israeli media in hot water after state TV broadcasts ‘lynching’ of ‘Arab’ by Jewish mob
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181 views • May 13, 2021
Israeli media in hot water after state TV broadcasts ‘lynching’ of ‘Arab’ by Jewish mob
13 May, 2021 11:43 / full story here,
https://on.rt.com/b82y
News that Israeli television broadcast the beating of a supposedly Arab man live amid the ongoing violence has drawn condemnation on social media, with users questioning Israel’s reputation as the Middle East’s only democracy.
Footage from Wednesday evening showed a man being dragged from his car, beaten and set upon by dogs in Bat Yam, Tel-Aviv, and was aired live by state broadcaster Kan.
While the violence was broadly condemned on social media, many commentators focused on the fact that Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, aired the horrifically violent footage live on national television.
One Twitter user labeled the Israeli media “incorrigible perverts” for “showing [the] mob lynching of an Arab live on national TV.” He added that it reminded him of scenes he had seen on Indian TV.
Another user questioned Israel’s reputation as the most progressive country and only democracy in the Middle East, claiming that Israel is the only nation where you can watch someone being dragged from their car and lynched by a crowd of hundreds on live TV.
“At what point do we say Israel has a white supremacy problem?” another person tweeted, adding that this brazen violence on a ‘non-white’ man took place “in FULL VIEW of a TV camera.”
13 May, 2021 11:43 / full story here,
https://on.rt.com/b82y
News that Israeli television broadcast the beating of a supposedly Arab man live amid the ongoing violence has drawn condemnation on social media, with users questioning Israel’s reputation as the Middle East’s only democracy.
Footage from Wednesday evening showed a man being dragged from his car, beaten and set upon by dogs in Bat Yam, Tel-Aviv, and was aired live by state broadcaster Kan.
While the violence was broadly condemned on social media, many commentators focused on the fact that Kan, the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, aired the horrifically violent footage live on national television.
One Twitter user labeled the Israeli media “incorrigible perverts” for “showing [the] mob lynching of an Arab live on national TV.” He added that it reminded him of scenes he had seen on Indian TV.
Another user questioned Israel’s reputation as the most progressive country and only democracy in the Middle East, claiming that Israel is the only nation where you can watch someone being dragged from their car and lynched by a crowd of hundreds on live TV.
“At what point do we say Israel has a white supremacy problem?” another person tweeted, adding that this brazen violence on a ‘non-white’ man took place “in FULL VIEW of a TV camera.”
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