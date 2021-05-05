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Nick Alvear: Pervywood 9 - The New World Order (first 30 min.)[05.05.2021]
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91 views • May 05, 2021
PART 1 [Teaser]
How did we get here?
How is it some of us are so aware, and so curiously conscious, while the majority are what we call “asleep”.
How did we get to a world where beaches shut down, where masks were required to enter into gas stations and restaurants?
Where churches closed and Walmarts stayed open?
The forces that brought us here, are the same forces that rigged the 2020 election.
They are a group of globalist, who are currently losing their grip on the reality they distorted.
It may be hard to see or believe, but the house of frauds is crumbling.
Written & Directed by Nick Alvear
https://www.goodlion.tv/?utm_campaign=cd1b6b6b-8289-458f-8c1b-457f05bdeb92&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=9a247e6f-5605-4eb1-a194-4528240aac03
WATCH PERVYWOOD 9
MEMBERS ARE NOW ABLE TO DOWNLOAD & SHARE
JOIN for $ 4/
Finally, after 4 months of waiting and experiences, Pervywood 9 is here.
Stay tuned for Pervywood 9 Part 2 in 2 weeks.
Follow My Youtube for LIVES -> Good Lion Heals1.57K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqJdP7TXuUHiQXq6wZWN0w
https://www.goodlion.tv/
Source:
240 views • May 5, 2021
Screw Big Gov
2.68K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JtqU5_MFb5c
How did we get here?
How is it some of us are so aware, and so curiously conscious, while the majority are what we call “asleep”.
How did we get to a world where beaches shut down, where masks were required to enter into gas stations and restaurants?
Where churches closed and Walmarts stayed open?
The forces that brought us here, are the same forces that rigged the 2020 election.
They are a group of globalist, who are currently losing their grip on the reality they distorted.
It may be hard to see or believe, but the house of frauds is crumbling.
Written & Directed by Nick Alvear
https://www.goodlion.tv/?utm_campaign=cd1b6b6b-8289-458f-8c1b-457f05bdeb92&;utm_source=so&utm_medium=mail&cid=9a247e6f-5605-4eb1-a194-4528240aac03
WATCH PERVYWOOD 9
MEMBERS ARE NOW ABLE TO DOWNLOAD & SHARE
JOIN for $ 4/
Finally, after 4 months of waiting and experiences, Pervywood 9 is here.
Stay tuned for Pervywood 9 Part 2 in 2 weeks.
Follow My Youtube for LIVES -> Good Lion Heals1.57K subscribers
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIqJdP7TXuUHiQXq6wZWN0w
https://www.goodlion.tv/
Source:
240 views • May 5, 2021
Screw Big Gov
2.68K subscribers
https://youtu.be/JtqU5_MFb5c
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