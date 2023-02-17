Civilian Surveillance, our money, religion & liberty; Fourth Turning with Michael Wilkerson | Ep 59

International investor and author, Michael Wilkerson, joins “Faithful Freedom with Teryn Gregson, presented by We The Patriots USA,” to talk about civilian surveillance both now and throughout our nation’s history, how it fits into the Fourth Turning theory that has become a hot topic as of late, and how it is influencing the direction of our currency and money surveillance. He also talks about how removing religion and truth from our societal construct has led us to where we are in this moment.The opinions expressed by our show guests are their own, and are not necessarily shared by We The Patriots USA. However, we value free speech and will always fight to protect it!Show more





