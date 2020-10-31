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Pornography: The Silent Killer: It's Impacts on the User, Loved Ones, and Society--Solutions Discussed
Ankyra Publications
Ankyra Publications
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79 views • October 31, 2020

Pornography is a silent killer. This video details various ways pornography is demolishing lives, relationships, and society at large. Solutions and ways to address this issue are discussed. Visit us at https://ankyrapublications.com/ to find hope and solutions today. We have practical, biblical materials to help men and women, both single and married, get freed from this addiction and also tools for spouses to heal, cope, and process from it’s effects. We run seminars specific to your needs. Contact us for more information.  Copyright Ⓒ 2020 by Ankyra Publications and Gwyneth Pierce. All rights reserved. No part of this video may be reproduced or used in any manner without written permission of the copyright owner.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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