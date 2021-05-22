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Constable Chris Vandenbos, Sargeant Julie Evans & Rocco Galati on Accidental Intentions 05/21/21
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280 views • May 22, 2021
Throughout the entire pandemic, the biggest concern has been our constant and growing loss of rights and freedoms.
Though many negative effects of the lockdown mandates have become more and more concerning, mainstream media is always quick to discount, discredit and belittle anyone who has voice their opposing concerns with the way governments have handled the pandemic.
A group of concerned retired and active duty peace officers looking to see the end of unconstitutional public health orders have come together and formed the organization Police On Guard For Thee.
Kerry and Simone sit down with Canadian Constitutional Lawyer Rocco Galati, Constable Chris Vandenbos and Sargeant Julie Evans for a special edition of Accidental Intentions to hear their stories and learn more about our rights as citizens.
Though many negative effects of the lockdown mandates have become more and more concerning, mainstream media is always quick to discount, discredit and belittle anyone who has voice their opposing concerns with the way governments have handled the pandemic.
A group of concerned retired and active duty peace officers looking to see the end of unconstitutional public health orders have come together and formed the organization Police On Guard For Thee.
Kerry and Simone sit down with Canadian Constitutional Lawyer Rocco Galati, Constable Chris Vandenbos and Sargeant Julie Evans for a special edition of Accidental Intentions to hear their stories and learn more about our rights as citizens.
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