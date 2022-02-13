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Whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger: Covert control of countries by WHO
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125 views • February 13, 2022
Who always wondered that worldwide at the Corona-P(l)andemie and the Corona-measures almost one and the same tenor prevails, receives a plausible explanation for this phenomenon in the following report of the WHO-whistleblower Dr. Astrid Stuckelberger. The WHO determines the governments of almost all countries! Thus a kind of world government exists de facto for a long time. Listen to the exciting revelations of the long-time WHO employee.
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