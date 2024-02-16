Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Why We Should THINK TWICE About the Mysterious ‘National Security Threat’
channel image
High Hopes
3046 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
38 views
Published 13 hours ago

Glenn Beck


Feb 15, 2024


There’s apparently a major national security threat that’s being hidden from the American people … but it sounds a lot like, “Russia, Russia, Russia!” Glenn reviews what we currently know about the threat, which is possibly a Russian plan to put nuclear weapons in space. But should we be concerned? Glenn and Stu point out the odd timing of the warning, which comes as Congress is debating another FISA renewal.


► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...


Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck

  / glennbeck


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WvyQfDK8k84

Keywords
nuclear weaponsspacecongressglenn becknational security threatrussianmysteriousthink twicespace nukesfisa renewal

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket