December "Coincidences": 60 More Athletes Collapsed and 40 Died

More fifth-generational warfare casualties. About the same as October and November when the trend peaked. As of Dec 28th 2020, due to the EUA experimental COVID poison death shots, 395 athletes suffered cardiac arrest and other serious health problems. Of those, 232 have died: https://goodsciencing.com/covid/athletes-suffer-cardiac-arrest-die-after-covid-shot/



I edited out the graphic images. Video and music is taken from "Hugo Talks" video compilation: “Young Hearts Part 9 – Pro Athletes Hearts Failing Every Day Now – Too Many to Hide”: https://odysee.com/@hugotalks:8/2kgKyRX8kk2P:b



